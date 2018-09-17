I knew Matt Pouliot as an acquaintance before he was elected, and have gotten to know him more as a state representative. He listens to what you have to say while being transparent and honest about where he stands.

Pouliot is also involved with the community, no matter how busy he is with his job as a realtor. He cares about our kids, having also pushed through financial literacy bills for high school students. That legislation sealed my vote for Matt.

I hope his dedication shows you he is worthy to serve us in Senate District 15.

Scott Milewski

Augusta

