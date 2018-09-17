Anyone who is concerned about insurance companies denying or charging more for health care coverage for people with preexisting conditions should reach out to Sen. Susan Collins and ask her to vote against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The Affordable Care Act prohibits insurance companies from denying coverage or charging people higher rates for coverage and provides other consumer protections for people with preexisting health conditions.

Our president doesn’t like the ACA and has made the decision not to defend it in a Texas lawsuit where its constitutionality is being questioned. The president has nominated Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh has written that he believes the president may refuse to enforce a law “when the president deems the statute unconstitutional, even if a court has held or would hold the statute constitutional.”

In other words, if the president disagrees with (or doesn’t like) a law, he doesn’t have to enforce it, according to Kavanaugh. By nominating Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump has picked someone who will side with him on any law he disagrees with.

If Kavanaugh is confirmed, our consumer protections under the ACA are at risk.

If you, a family member or someone you know would suffer from being denied or having to pay more for health coverage because of a preexisting condition, contact Sen. Collins now. Let her know you care about protections under the Affordable Care Act and urge her to vote against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Robert Steinberg

Belgrade Lakes

