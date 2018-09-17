Please tip your food delivery drivers. The drivers don’t just drive your food to your house in traffic, rain, snow, and heat, they also prep your food, make your food, and take it off the oven when it’s 110 degrees in the store. We bring it to your house with a smile on our face, we ask how your day is, we pet your dogs and cats.

For that we get paid $5 an hour when we deliver; that delivery fee you pay doesn’t go to us.

So thanks for letting me spout off for a friend who is trying to make ends meet at $5 an hour.

Samatha Wiggins

Smithfield

