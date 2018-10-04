I find it both interesting and unusual that Judge Brett Kavanaugh still retains calendars dating back to 1982.

Many people save high school and college yearbooks, which are quite durable. Recycling has claimed my recent calendars, and the old, dust-laden ones helped heat my home during the long, cold Maine winters.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Dorothy Eisengart

Waterville

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.