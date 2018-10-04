I find it both interesting and unusual that Judge Brett Kavanaugh still retains calendars dating back to 1982.
Many people save high school and college yearbooks, which are quite durable. Recycling has claimed my recent calendars, and the old, dust-laden ones helped heat my home during the long, cold Maine winters.
Dorothy Eisengart
Waterville
