In Britain, a soldier is a thin strip of toast. When a slice of toast is cut into multiple strips, they resemble soldiers on parade. The toast is sliced in this manner so that it can be dipped into a soft boiled egg.

Serves 2

1 egg yolk

Kosher salt

2 ounces left-over pie dough, hand-rolled into 4-6 long-straw shapes

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs

2-3 slices of prosciutto, cut in half-lengthwise

2-4 soft-boiled eggs

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolk, 1 tablespoon cool water and a pinch of kosher salt. Place the dough straws on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush each 1 with egg wash and sprinkle each with cheese and herbs. Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for 5-10 minutes.

Wrap each soldier in a prosciutto blanket and serve with the soft-boiled eggs.

