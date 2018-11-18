In Britain, a soldier is a thin strip of toast. When a slice of toast is cut into multiple strips, they resemble soldiers on parade. The toast is sliced in this manner so that it can be dipped into a soft boiled egg.
Serves 2
1 egg yolk
Kosher salt
2 ounces left-over pie dough, hand-rolled into 4-6 long-straw shapes
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs
2-3 slices of prosciutto, cut in half-lengthwise
2-4 soft-boiled eggs
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolk, 1 tablespoon cool water and a pinch of kosher salt. Place the dough straws on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush each 1 with egg wash and sprinkle each with cheese and herbs. Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for 5-10 minutes.
Wrap each soldier in a prosciutto blanket and serve with the soft-boiled eggs.
