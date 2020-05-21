State health officials reported 58 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday but no additional deaths.

The increase comes one day after the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the largest single-day jump in new cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. The spike is at least partly attributable to expanded testing at the Maine CDC lab but also universal testing at several outbreak sites.

The latest figures from the Maine CDC show 1,877 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. To date, at least 73 individuals have died after contracting the disease.

The Maine CDC was tracking 659 active cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday after adjusting for the 73 deaths and 1,145 individuals who have recovered from the disease. That is an increase of 23 active cases since Wednesday.

Looking back over the previous weeks, Maine averaged 594 active cases per day for the seven-day period ending on Thursday. That compares to an average of 538 active cases for the week ending May 14.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew are scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Maine during a 2 p.m. briefing.

Earlier this week, Maine CDC’s lab in Augusta fully implemented additional testing machines — obtained through a partnership with Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories — that will allow CDC staff to process up to 7,000 tests weekly. That is more than triple the number from just two weeks ago.

Shah has cautioned that additional tests will likely reveal additional COVID-19 infections, thereby increase Maine’s case numbers. The nearly 2,000 confirmed or probable cases documented in Maine to date only reflect a portion of the actual infections in Maine because many people were not tested due to previously limited testing capacity or are asymptomatic for the disease.

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills has begun rolling back restrictions on businesses throughout Maine but particularly in 12 counties where community transmission of the disease has not been documented.

This story will be updated.

