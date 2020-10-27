I first met a person named Phil at a Waterville business. His warm demeanor made one notice him and want to engage.
Later, at the Black Lives Matter event, outsiders began yelling negative comments. Many of us rose to confront. But Phil firmly said, “Stop. These people have a right to their opinion. Let’s not forget why we are here.” A voice of reason, preventing a confrontational situation from escalating.
Recently, I began seeing “Bofia for Mayor” signs across Waterville. I looked up “Bofia” on Facebook and there was Phil. In a post, he praised the values of a boy he met selling iced tea to help his mom. I later met the boy, who asked, “Do you know my friend, Phil Bofia?” I smiled and said, “Yes!”
My own experiences with Phil Bofia reveal his noble leadership skills. He has my vote.
Do you know my friend, Phil?
Jeanine Deas
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Support Hess, support public health
-
Letters to the Editor
Gideon has history of protecting Mainers
-
Letters to the Editor
Ads raise questions on Collins’ integrity
-
Letters to the Editor
Harnett continues to look out for businesses
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 27
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.