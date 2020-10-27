Please join me in supporting Sara Gideon to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate. In addition to being qualified for the job, my personal experience in working with Sara, makes my commitment to her election even stronger.
Sara was the speaker of the House during my term serving House District 83. Like me, Sara came from the world of local government, which is nonpartisan. I describe it as friends and neighbors coming together to address immediate needs requiring solutions right now.
On the first day of my term, Sara eliminated the silly sides of the aisle we have adhered to for too long. Members from all parties sat together. If we cannot sit together, how can we possibly work together? There is no need to work across the aisle when the aisle does not exist. Small but important steps we need to take.
Vote for Sara.
Rep. Thom Harnett
D-Gardiner
