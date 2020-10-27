When casting a vote for Tavis Rock Hasenfus to represent District 81 in the Maine House of Representatives, the citizens of Winthrop, Readfield and part of Monmouth know what this candidate has to offer.

Tavis grew up in Winthrop and now lives with his wife and two children in Readfield. He excelled at Winthrop High and then again at the University of Southern Maine before graduating from the University of Maine School of Law in Portland. Since 2014, Tavis has been practicing law in Winthrop.

We know Tavis will incorporate his years of living in District 81 to stand for what is good for the area and Maine. What separates Tavis from other candidates is beyond athletic and academic accomplishments, though he can use his experience as a team player to be a positive voice in Augusta to bridge partisan divide with a teamwork enthusiasm and bring civility back to governance.

Jerry Lauzon

Winthrop

