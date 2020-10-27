As the owners of a small business in Gardiner’s downtown Historic District, we thank Rep. Thom Harnett for his leadership in advocating for the business community. He continues to follow the pattern he established when he was the mayor of Gardiner and visited us and other businesses weekly to see what he could do to support us.

Rep. Harnett is especially concerned about the impact COVID-19 has on the business community. He communicates regularly on policies, legislation and programs intended to benefit struggling enterprises in these most difficult of times.

Rep. Harnett is well-known for his work on issues of social significance. His efforts to support the business community have been of equal importance.

We encourage voters to keep this in mind on Nov. 3. We certainly will.

John Callinan

Winthrop

Richard McCormick

West Gardiner

