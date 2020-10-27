Long before this pandemic, Kalie Hess worked diligently to maintain Maine’s public health. Kalie stood with Maine Families for Vaccines defending vaccine laws from unwise and dangerous forces who threatened the safety of our children and schools. Seventy-three percent of Mainers agreed in protecting Maine’s vaccine laws.
Now amongst a shut down, we thank Maine for its wise support for public health. We cannot say the same for Sen. Pouliot. He actively fought our vaccine laws even as disease outbreaks routinely hit local headlines. As we await a vaccine to free us from pandemic paralysis, Sen. Pouliot continues to take funds from anti-vaccine advocates who want our vaccine laws gone.
We the people spoke loudly, wisely, and clearly on this issue; Maine needs leaders who understand science and represent our voices — unfortunately, Sen. Pouliot demonstrates an inability to do either.
Caitlin Gilmet, Portland
Dr. Laura Blaisdell, Fayette
Deb Deatrick, Cumberland
Maine Families for Vaccines
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Support Hess, support public health
-
Letters to the Editor
Gideon has history of protecting Mainers
-
Letters to the Editor
Ads raise questions on Collins’ integrity
-
Letters to the Editor
Harnett continues to look out for businesses
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 27
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.