I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I enjoyed talking with thousands of my neighbors in the past seven months. We have diverse perspectives but we also have many common interests: Caring for our families, wanting to live in healthy communities where our children can find meaningful employment, and encouraging small businesses to prosper. Many of us also care about the future of the planet and believe we should mitigate climate change whenever possible.
I also want to thank the dozens of people who wrote encouraging letters to the editor, addressed thousands of letters and made hundreds of phone calls on my behalf. Their outpouring of support was both inspiring and humbling.
I wish Michael Lemelin well. He has an ambitious task ahead to represent all the people of this district. I know he will do his best to find the common ground.
Chris Hamilton
Whitefield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins must find courage to speak up
-
Letters to the Editor
CMP corridor is bad policy
-
Editorials
View from Away: A wary world watches US election turmoil
-
Letters to the Editor
Where’s the proof of voter fraud?
-
Columnists
The Maine Millennial: Not too soon to consider holiday giving
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.