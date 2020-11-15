I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I enjoyed talking with thousands of my neighbors in the past seven months. We have diverse perspectives but we also have many common interests: Caring for our families, wanting to live in healthy communities where our children can find meaningful employment, and encouraging small businesses to prosper. Many of us also care about the future of the planet and believe we should mitigate climate change whenever possible.

I also want to thank the dozens of people who wrote encouraging letters to the editor, addressed thousands of letters and made hundreds of phone calls on my behalf. Their outpouring of support was both inspiring and humbling.

I wish Michael Lemelin well. He has an ambitious task ahead to represent all the people of this district. I know he will do his best to find the common ground.

Chris Hamilton

Whitefield

