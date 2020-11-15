Thank you to Janice Porter and all the Oakland town office employees, and the Oakland police and fire departments, including all the many volunteers who were class acts on the day of voting. The professionalism, security and cleanliness was wonderful. Lines moved very smoothly and uninterrupted. I chose to vote in person, as did many others, and was not disappointed.
John Rossignol
Oakland
