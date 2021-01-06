When will the press take into consideration the 90% of Mainers who do not hunt and stop glorifying the killing of Maine’s wildlife? When will the press stop encouraging the killing of Maine’s wildlife by giving those who kill it free publicity?
Killing is nothing to be proud of. It’s too bad that the young lady who killed the bear, moose, turkey and deer within a six-month period didn’t spend her time on constructive activities such as working to educate others about the importance of our wildlife (“Benton girl, 16, completes big game ‘grand slam’ in 6 months,” Dec. 20).
It’s unfortunate that she was brainwashed at an early age to kill. I hope that by the time she becomes an adult she will have tired of killing and will focus on preserving our wildlife and the habitat it needs to survive and thrive.
John Glowa
South China
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Lack of federal help is boosting virus
-
Letters to the Editor
Electoral College becomes theater
-
Letters to the Editor
Help for residents near polluted farm
-
Editorials
Our View: Lagging vaccine rollout needs major boost from federal government
-
Letters to the Editor
Good Republicans should leave party
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.