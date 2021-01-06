In his Dec. 13 column, Jim Fossel laments the lack of new ideas in the Mills administration for combating the pandemic that’s raging throughout our country like wildfire. He doesn’t make any suggestions, so here’s one: Let’s try a federal response to the virus.
Plainly, action at the state level with no leadership from the White House is not working. Maybe a new administration can take charge, and turn the new case figures from positive to negative.
Charles Ferguson
East Vassalboro
