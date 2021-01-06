In his Dec. 13 column, Jim Fossel laments the lack of new ideas in the Mills administration for combating the pandemic that’s raging throughout our country like wildfire. He doesn’t make any suggestions, so here’s one: Let’s try a federal response to the virus.

Plainly, action at the state level with no leadership from the White House is not working. Maybe a new administration can take charge, and turn the new case figures from positive to negative.

 

Charles Ferguson

East Vassalboro

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles