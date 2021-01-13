When African Americans and their supporters were peacefully protesting the killing of George Floyd in late May in Washington, D.C., they were met with tear gas and arrests.

When predominantly white pro-Trump demonstrators threatened to destroy and occupy our nation’s capitol on Jan. 6, police responded by not even resisting and, in some cases, opening barricades to let the mob in.

If this isn’t a classic example of extreme racism and white supremacy by Capitol police, I don’t know what is. Let’s rid this country of such racism and white supremacy — the sooner the better.

Larry Dansinger

Bangor

