When African Americans and their supporters were peacefully protesting the killing of George Floyd in late May in Washington, D.C., they were met with tear gas and arrests.

When predominantly white pro-Trump demonstrators threatened to destroy and occupy our nation’s capitol on Jan. 6, police responded by not even resisting and, in some cases, opening barricades to let the mob in.

If this isn’t a classic example of extreme racism and white supremacy by Capitol police, I don’t know what is. Let’s rid this country of such racism and white supremacy — the sooner the better.

Larry Dansinger
Bangor

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles