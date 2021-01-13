The Jan. 6 insurrection on our nation’s Capitol was due in part to Donald Trump’s lies and misinformation. He spoke along with Don Jr. and Rudy Giuliani at a rally earlier in the day urging his supporters to march to the Capitol, where in a joint session Congress was doing their constitutional duty to confirm Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president. This cowardly act culminated in the thugs breaching the Capitol building, where they broke into and ransacked offices, resulting in a woman being shot to death.

Trump did nothing to try to quell the violence.

This shameful culmination of four years of the lies, propaganda and conspiracy theories of a dangerous, unstable president has put our democratic and constitutional system of government at risk. He and his enablers have abandoned the principals of the Constitution. This was nothing short of an armed insurrection against this country. It sickens me to the core.

Trump clearly violated his oath of office to defend the Constitution. Either articles of impeachment must be brought against him, or the 25th Amendment must be invoked. This country must rise up as one and say that enough is enough. We are better than that, and we will be better once this vile narcissist is gone.

David Harris

Waterville

