The Jan. 6 insurrection on our nation’s Capitol was due in part to Donald Trump’s lies and misinformation. He spoke along with Don Jr. and Rudy Giuliani at a rally earlier in the day urging his supporters to march to the Capitol, where in a joint session Congress was doing their constitutional duty to confirm Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president. This cowardly act culminated in the thugs breaching the Capitol building, where they broke into and ransacked offices, resulting in a woman being shot to death.
Trump did nothing to try to quell the violence.
This shameful culmination of four years of the lies, propaganda and conspiracy theories of a dangerous, unstable president has put our democratic and constitutional system of government at risk. He and his enablers have abandoned the principals of the Constitution. This was nothing short of an armed insurrection against this country. It sickens me to the core.
Trump clearly violated his oath of office to defend the Constitution. Either articles of impeachment must be brought against him, or the 25th Amendment must be invoked. This country must rise up as one and say that enough is enough. We are better than that, and we will be better once this vile narcissist is gone.
David Harris
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
On Music Lucky Clark
Lucky Clark On Music: Terry Draper
-
Community
Kimberly Merrill earns degree from Concordia University, Nebraska
-
Community
32 businesses selected for Top Gun 2021 class
-
Community
Peary’s North Pole Quest to be discussed Jan. 20
-
Community
Central Maine Community College fall dean’s list
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.