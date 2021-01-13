Years ago I used to listen to a certain radio host who was quite conservative. One of the things he used to say was that words have meaning. That was probably the only thing I totally agreed with him on.

Well, terrorism is a word, and the definition of the word is using intimidation and or violence to achieve a political goal.

In no way would I consider myself the sharpest knife in the drawer, but I have tried to look at all the violent events in D.C. on Jan. 6 objectively. I have come to my own conclusion that those involved in those events as well as those who incited the events are indeed, by definition, terrorists, and should be treated as such.

Rod Choate

Pittston

