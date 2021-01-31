What a great inauguration! Lady Gaga’s “The Star-Spangled Banner” was magnificent, as was President Biden’s oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Our republic is safe for now.
John R. Likins
Waterville
