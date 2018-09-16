I am urging Sen. Susan Collins to please vote no on Brett Kavanaugh as nominee to the Supreme Court.

I am sure the senator has seen in Kavanaugh’s own words how he feels about Roe v. Wade and the LGBTQ community. We as a nation do not want to roll backwards for all that was fought before us.

Please Sen. Collins, vote no. All America is watching — Collins’ opponent in the next election will receive all the money that is rolling in to a special fund day by day for the next campaign (“Crowdfunding campaign tied to Sen. Collins’ vote on Kavanaugh passes $1 million,” Sept. 11).

America is watching Sen. Collins. Women want her to keep her word on protecting Roe v. Wade.

Michelle Robbins

Skowhegan

