Having sent letters and phone messages to Sen. Susan Collins’s office without any apparent effect, I am appealing to the media to make clear that many informed residents of Maine, Democrats and Republicans alike, are appalled at President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. We have watched the administrative branch of our government become more dictatorial and thuggish almost daily, but this nomination adds a whole new dimension to the assault on democracy.

Whatever Sen. Collins’s allegiances are, she must be aware that a vote for Kavanaugh is capitulation to the cynical maneuverings of organizations financed by the Koch brothers, people unconcerned with quality of life on this planet and responsive only to the demands of Big Money. If Trump has his way, the devastating effect on our justice system could not be reversed for decades.

Unless she opposes the elevation of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, I believe Sen. Collins will lose whatever credibility she retains among responsible voters as a legislator concerned about people among the 99 percent and the health of the planet we all depend on, rich or poor.

Brooke Pacy

Waldoboro

