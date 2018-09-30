Jared Golden identified keys to providing kids with a quality education: “Teachers deserve better pay and benefits.” As a Lewiston teacher 30 years ago, I earned more as an educator than I could in other pursuits. However, relative to peers with similar educations, teachers are now much worse off.

In 1994, public school teachers made only 2 percent less than college graduates in other fields. By 2015, the gap increased to 17 percent. The Trump administration proposed more than $3 billion in federal education cuts. Maine educators are suffering from reduced federal funding. Teachers shouldn’t be spending personal money to buy school supplies, or working three jobs to make ends meet.

Golden will reward teachers for hard work. He knows with better pay and benefits, teachers will spend more time preparing lesson plans, writing test questions and correcting papers. Kids are our future. Jared will help teachers provide kids with better futures.

James M. Moore

Bangor

