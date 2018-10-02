The three of us, all good friends, recently gathered for breakfast at the Good and Plenty Diner 2 in Madison to celebrate their birthdays, exchanging cards, gifts and memories; we have celebrated quite a few birthdays together, considering two of us are in our 80s and one in her 70s.

Then, when two of the other diners were leaving, they walked over to us and wished us very happy birthdays. This was so thoughtful of them and contributed to making our celebration even happier.

A few minutes later, we were told by management that all three of our meals had been paid for by the couple that had come to our table to wish.

You would have had to be there to see the many varied reactions from us! But, most importantly, we appreciated the couple not only because they wished us a happy birthday and paid for our meals, but for their kindness.

Their thoughtfulness will always be a part of our daily lives, and especially on future birthday celebrations. Thank you so much.

Essie Mae Golden

Bingham

Elery Keene

Winslow

Elaine Campbell

Winslow

