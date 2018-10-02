Bruce White is a person who understands the needs of others and is more than willing to find solutions and support for people and their needs.

I have had the pleasure of working with Bruce in various capacities in the local school system and have witnessed his dedication to others many times. A few years ago I had a student who struggled both academically and socially, but had a great interest in computers. Without hesitation, Bruce gave up time from his demanding schedule and worked one on one with the student.

Additionally, part of our curriculum involves introducing children to basic knowledge regarding government. Bruce offered to do a fun and engaging presentation for the students regarding the electoral process and reached out to a Winslow state representative and invited her to come in for a presentation as well.

Bruce cares deeply and works hard for those in his community.

Sarah Pickell

Sidney

