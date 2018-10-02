I was under the impression that the people who worked in the Haines Building or lived in the new dormitory on Main Street in Waterville were to park at either Head of Falls or on campus.
As it is now, every day, every parking spot on Appleton Street is full. Since the new dormitory has opened, spots on Main Street are filled down to Temple Street with new SUVs with, predominantly, out-of-state license plates.
Mark Morin
Waterville
