Every day at work I meet people suffering from our opioid crisis: children who have lost parents, parents who are losing adult children, people who have lost their jobs, sense of connection, and hope to an addiction they do not want. Eight percent of Maine infants are now born drug-affected, likely impacting their lives and our communities for decades to come. Yet, often, I cannot access adequate treatment or integrated support for patients and families begging for help.

Janet Mills is the only candidate for governor who has created a comprehensive plan to tackle our opioid problem. She understands how to activate law enforcement, treatment and prevention resources to slow this terrible epidemic. Our family is voting for Janet Mills for governor.

Rebecca Dorr Holman

Mount Vernon

