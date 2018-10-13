I am writing in support of Stanley Paige Zeigler for House District 96. He has vast experience as a forest steward, Merchant Marine and school board member, and that experience showed during his first term in office.
His work in Augusta has tackled tough issues facing Mainers young and old, including renewable energy, school funding, job skills training, and health care.
I am a senior at the University of Maine in Orono, and as a young Mainer I am particularly interested in the issues of jobs/economy and health care. I think these are issues that unite Mainers from all demographics, and I believe Ziegler has and will continue to work diligently on these issues.
Asher Sizeler-Fletcher
Montville
-
Nation & World
Israeli court stops deportation of former Florida student
-
Local Elections
Topsham ballot questions seek residents’ views on retail marijuana sales
-
Local Elections
House District 52: Rematch of 2016 race pits Democratic incumbent against Republican Navy veteran
-
Nation & World
Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by U.S. agents
-
Local Elections
House District 54: Two-term incumbent in Topsham faces challenge from local business owner