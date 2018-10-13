I am writing in support of Stanley Paige Zeigler for House District 96. He has vast experience as a forest steward, Merchant Marine and school board member, and that experience showed during his first term in office.

His work in Augusta has tackled tough issues facing Mainers young and old, including renewable energy, school funding, job skills training, and health care.

I am a senior at the University of Maine in Orono, and as a young Mainer I am particularly interested in the issues of jobs/economy and health care. I think these are issues that unite Mainers from all demographics, and I believe Ziegler has and will continue to work diligently on these issues.

Asher Sizeler-Fletcher

Montville

