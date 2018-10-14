As we work to bring jobs to Kennebec County, and to keep more young Mainers here to work after they graduate, it’s important that we have policymakers in office who are committed to growing our economy.

Matt Pouliot has my vote for state Senate for many reasons, including his positions on economic growth and his dedication to making that growth a reality. Over the last several years I’ve watched Matt work to bring economic activity to the area, and experienced his willingness to discuss crucial issues before the Legislature. His votes in the House to lower taxes and to generally make things easier for the small businesses that employ so many people and contribute so much to our community have been much appreciated.

A vote for Matt Pouliot is a vote for continued economic growth, and you can count on him to be fully engaged in the process.

Cathy DeMerchant

Vassalboro

