I read the articles about the billing discrepancies of Central Maine Power and how the utility was handling this problem (“CMP misled the public, mismanaged rollout of new billing system,” June 23).

Gov. Janet Mills stated that CMP’S handling is “unacceptable.” On the other hand, Gov. Mills vetoed two bills giving power to communities to decide on CMP’s transmission line installation, a for-profit business venture created solely to deliver power to Massachusetts while destroying some of the most pristine landscape in our state. I guess that is acceptable.

Polls taken on this transmission line indicate that up to 70 percent of the population is against this project. This number represents liberal and conservative, Republican and Democrat, rich and poor. For Gov. Mills to go against them is the definition of “unacceptable.”

Jay Battersby

Solon

