Richard M. Nixon betrayed the office of the president of the United States. Donald J. Trump has taken this betrayal far beyond that.

Trump continues to say he wants to “Make America Great Again,” but, in reality, he continues his attempts in so many many ways to destroy it. What is even more sad is that so many of the American people blindly believe his lies. His legacy will be his betrayal of America unless he is stopped.

Bill Harmon

Benton

