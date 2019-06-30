Last week, upon the recommendation of Oregon State Police that there was a credible threat of violence by the Three Percenters against Democrats, the state legislature was shut down.

I’m just wondering if the press coverage would be the same if Black Lives Matter had forced Oregon’s legislature to shut down because of reported threats of violence against Republican legislators? Rural white men with guns shutting down a state capitol, it appears, is no big deal — to Republicans or the press.

Michael Grove

Belgrade

