I drive Interstate 295 every work day, and what feels threatening on the road is pickup trucks, motorcycles and cars whizzing past me as I drive the posted speed. Statistics bear out that speeders and alcohol are the most major safety threats. Yet we are constantly warned about distracted drivers and “threatening trees”? (“With eye on safety, Maine DOT clearing trees near I-95 exits, ” June 22).

These highways used to literally be a sight for sore eyes, even winning scenic awards. But thanks to the myopic Department of Transportation, they may soon just be an eyesore.

George Hunt

Gardiner

