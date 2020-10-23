As a citizen of Hallowell, I am looking forward to electing Maureen AuCoin as our next mayor. As a member of the Finance Committee, AuCoin has identified numerous discrepancies that were missed by others in our budgets throughout the past few years, costing taxpayers real money.

Her previous experience as our city assessor, code enforcement officer, Finance Committee member and city councilor have given her the skills and knowledge to effectively guide our city’s budgeting process to a better path moving forward. These skills along with her fiscal sense will be vital in the year ahead given the immense financial challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic.

I am pleased to have the opportunity to vote for a candidate that will continue to advocate for meeting our city’s needs while protecting its citizens from unnecessary tax burden. Her knowledge and skills will surely benefit our city.

Matthew Radasch

Hallowell

