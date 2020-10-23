Susan Collins’ experience benefits you, your family and Maine. As a retiree of public service for over 34 years here in Maine, I can without question state that we need more, not fewer, people in Washington who represent a common-sense, centrist approach to problem solving. Susan has been ranked the most bipartisan senator for seven consecutive years. No political party holds a monopoly on good ideas, and congress produces the best legislation when everyone works together.

If reelected Susan will be the next chairwoman of the powerful Appropriations Committee, a position no Maine senator has held since 1932. Her experience matters and it benefits our families.

We don’t need someone from Rhode Island who has no experience nor stature in Washington to try to represent us there. Please join me and my Democrat wife in reelecting Susan Collins as our senator.

Albert L. Godfrey Sr.

Fayette

Send questions/comments to the editors.