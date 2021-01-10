I have lived in Augusta for nearly 40 years. The recent flooding has been a rite of spring, but it was totally preventable had the river been dredged to allow this runoff.

Gardiner is the only municipality to a have a deep-water public boat landing. If Augusta would have the foresight to have the Kennebec River dredged, this would open Augusta to the larger boat traffic.

Frank Powers

Brunswick

