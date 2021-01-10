On Jan. 4, The Washington Post reported a taped phone conversation where President Trump is caught red-handed pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” and use them to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia and declare Trump the winner.

Holy election fraud, impeachable offense, criminal activity — pick one or all the above.

And then, in a Fox News Steve Hilton interview, Georgia Sen. Perdue weighs in with this gem: “I’m still shocked that a member of the Republican Party would tape a sitting president and then leak that. That’s disgusting in my view.”

Really? The fact that the conversation was taped and released was the “disgusting” part here!?! Not a word about Trump just trying to strong arm your state’s attorney general into committing election fraud?

This is the state of the Republican Party: rudderless, misplaced priorities, and utterly without moral compass. Here we have another “perfect” phone call from a sitting president caught in a mob-boss moment.

Can this get any worse? I don’t dare ask. If the last four years of this administration were just a fictional storyline hyped at an editor, it would be rejected as too ridiculous to pass the suspension of disbelief test.

But sadly it’s all too true. Trump is the kind of president that passes as acceptable in the current Republican establishment and Perdue is the sort of Senate representation we can expect from this cesspool. Democrats, where is our army of lawyers? Why aren’t charges being brought to stop all the ongoing fraud and disinformation campaigns being perpetrated by cult Trump?

We’ve put up with this for years and it isn’t going to end just because he leaves office. What are we waiting for? Good God, is there a lawyer in the house?

Roy Estabrook

North Monmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.