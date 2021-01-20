I write to endorse Craig Hickman of Winthrop for state Senate District 14 in the special election to be held on March 9. I served with Craig for six years in the Maine House of Representatives and I know him to be a man of integrity who cares deeply about the people he represents. Craig is smart, well spoken and hard working, and his constituents’ needs are his first priority.

Craig gained the respect of people on every side of an issue and listened thoughtfully and openly to the opinions of others. He was one of the few Democrats who had a solid working relationship with Republican former Gov. Paul LePage. Even though they disagreed on many policies, LePage publicly stated more than once how much he liked Craig and respected his honesty.

Particularly in these divisive times, a person who earns the respect of people with whom he disagrees demonstrates the kind of leadership we sorely need. I encourage my fellow voters of District 14 to vote for Craig Hickman as our state senator.

Gay M. Grant

South Gardiner

