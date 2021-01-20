Climate change is real. If nothing is done, if the status quo is allowed to continue, our planet will become uninhabitable. Glaciers, ice caps are already a thing of the past. Rain and drinking water can no longer be taken for granted. Restoring arctic caps and glaciers to their former grandeur as a measure of success should be no more than a basic non-negotiable goal.
However, an ignorant, indifferent paralytic leadership everywhere is ignoring first-step possibilities to achieve a reversal of an inevitable calamity. Inability to recognize what is important seems a prerequisite to achieving political office nowadays. Self-interest dominates and prevents altruistic solutions.
What can, what should be done? A miracle is needed, no less. Let’s try restoring the forests, worldwide planting trees — by the trillions. A simple first step. Inaction is no option.
What can you do? Plant a tree for every person in your family. An unimaginably simple strategy fortunately seems destined to offer an unexpected solution for all creatures as well as mankind.
Howard Nau Stewart
Manchester
-
