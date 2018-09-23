Just finished reading Jeff Weaver’s “Why Bernie Won.” I’m going to begin with my conclusion: Bernie Sanders should today be president of the United States.

Sanders’ poll numbers demonstrated that he had a far better chance of beating Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did. But the chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee was determined to finally place a woman in the Oval Office. Debra Wasserman Schultz, pretending to be neutral, used every strategy to sabotage Sanders’ campaign. Bernie finally conceded to Hillary and the establishment and agreed to campaign for her.

Consequently, Trump became president of the United States. The American public wanted change, and Trump was the only candidate left offering it.

Eliot Chandler

Augusta

