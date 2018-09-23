We’re into another election cycle. I get so disgusted with the questions the media generally ask. I would like to pose these questions to our next governor, and I encourage debate moderators to ask any of them.

1. Maine has an aging population. Many of these Maine people are going to end up in assisted living or nursing care. What actions will your administration take to keep families together as Mainers grow older and are unable to care for themselves?

2. A recent poll found many college students support socialism. Can you explain to these students why you believe socialism is the right or the wrong direction for our state and country?

3. Do you support the Convention of States movement and as governor would you sign on to it? What amendments would you like to change and why?

John Hopkins

Manchester

