Former Secretary of State John Kerry has admitted to negotiating with officials from the country of Iran. This is a clear violation of the Logan Act. Why hasn’t he been arrested and put in jail?

Paul Anderson

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Augusta

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.