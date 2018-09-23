Early in the morning of Nov. 9, 2016, those of us who stayed up witnessed one of the greatest election reversals in history. Early in the evening, we were told in no uncertain terms by the professional pollsters and media that our hopes of a conservative Republican win was futile. But within an hour’s time the whole electoral map radically changed in the form of a great victory for all of America, with a complete about-face of what was predicted by the phony-baloney media.

This was nothing short of a miracle performed by God’s sovereign hand of deliverance.

I recall vividly all those calls to prayer by Franklin Graham as he made his way across America in a bus, encouraging American conservatives to pray. Then, as a result, prayer groups started up, families prayed, churches prayed. Conservative Christians everywhere went to the polls, and God changed the outcome with a stunning victory.

Most of those praying Americans believed that God’s sovereign power could change everything — to keep the godless progressive agenda from continuing its moral assault on our nation.

With the facts now coming from the George Barna polls from that election, I am convinced that the election of 2016 was radically changed when God assured his people that if they repented and trusted in him, he would deliver them from their enemy.

After I witnessed this whole scenario take place, I was reminded once again of one verse in the Old Testament that describes God’s promises in detail; “If My People, who are called by My Name, will humble themselves and pray, and seek My Face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

We can do it again in November, America. Pray and vote your heart.

Gene V. Graves

Rockport

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: