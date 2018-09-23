Maine can do better.

We can expand MaineCare providing jobs for hundreds of people and health care access to our most vulnerable citizens. We can fully fund our schools. We can create reasonable welfare policy which promotes job training and feeds our children. We can provide comprehensive opioid use prevention and treatment. We can care for our seniors. We can protect our lakes and forests, and build our state economy based on our extraordinary natural resources. We can find a middle ground on gun use.

Maine can do better.

Vote for Janet Mills for governor.

Rebecca Dorr Holman

Mount Vernon

