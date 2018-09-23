Maine can do better.
We can expand MaineCare providing jobs for hundreds of people and health care access to our most vulnerable citizens. We can fully fund our schools. We can create reasonable welfare policy which promotes job training and feeds our children. We can provide comprehensive opioid use prevention and treatment. We can care for our seniors. We can protect our lakes and forests, and build our state economy based on our extraordinary natural resources. We can find a middle ground on gun use.
Maine can do better.
Vote for Janet Mills for governor.
Rebecca Dorr Holman
Mount Vernon
-
Editorials
Our View: Riverview improvements show what happens when you support workers
-
Uncategorized
Interactive map: see where Maine drivers crashed into moose in the past year
-
Business
Southern Maine sees building boom as cities bust out permits
-
Sports
South Portland native holds unique perspective on U.S. Open controversy
-
Greg Kesich
The View From Here: Ultimately, history will judge us all