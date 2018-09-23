When will it end? Every day there is a either negative news or scandal of some sort attached to President Donald Trump. When will we see positive news? As far as I am concerned, the day serious impeachment proceedings are in the news, that will be positive news.

Trump is all about himself at the cost of the taxpayers. Why are we footing the bill for all his rallies when his major topic is himself? Does he actually stay in the White House and work for the country? How can he when he is everywhere but the White House? Trump has spent enough taxpayer money traveling to build his damn wall.

So when will this Trump Circus end? Hopefully soon so that the U.S. can get back to it greatness, as it deserves to be.

Carla Gilley

Sidney

