Here are a few reasons why I am endorsing Shenna Bellows’ re-election campaign for Senate District 14.

1. Shenna is dedicated and responsive to her constituents. She doesn’t duck out of her responsibilities nor avoid challenges; she understands and respects deeply the trust we put in her. She engages with Mainers and really hears them — their lives matter to her.

2. She is genuine and real, with a compelling life story that illustrates why she is able to connect with her constituents so well. Growing up with rural Maine roots, her personal experiences taught her how to appreciate and value people.

3. She is extremely gifted at seeing the potential within all to do good work together. Shenna has a remarkable gift for bringing people from different perspectives together and build stronger coalitions, because of this wider scope.

I urge you to join me in voting for Shenna Bellows.

Andrea Parkinson

Monmouth

