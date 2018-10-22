Sen. Shenna Bellows has proved herself to be the kind of senator who is effective both in matters of legislation and in responding to the needs of residents in her Senate district. Her outstanding and dogged advocacy for legislation of importance to her district has been well noted by her colleagues and the media. What is not as well known are the incredible efforts she makes to assist individual residents in dealing with problems related to state government.

All legislators receive requests from constituents for help with problems involving state agencies and rules, but few put in the time to pursue solutions with the vigor and commitment exhibited by Sen. Bellows. She has earned re-election.

Richard Davies

Hallowell

Share

filed under: