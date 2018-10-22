The residents of House District 88 have the good fortune of voting for Chloe Maxmin of Nobleboro on Nov. 6.

Chloe was raised on a Maine farm, as was I. My take is that Chloe well learned the many valuable skills that a farming life teaches: self-reliance, hard work, and respect for and appreciation of the land, with its need to be nurtured rather than plundered, to name a few.

Chloe has translated these life lessons and values into action on behalf of others. With her magnetic personality, brain power and, most importantly, her capacity to really listen to the concerns and opinions of others, she will be a blessing in an arena so in need of respectful consideration and collaboration with others, irrespective of political stripe.

Lucky you, Legislature — here she comes!

Trudi Hodgkins

Jefferson

