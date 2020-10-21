Recently, Phil Bofia knocked on my door as he was door-to-door campaigning in our neighborhood. I was very impressed that he asked me what my concerns are as a voter, and then genuinely listened to me as I responded. I told him that, as a senior on a fixed income, I’m very worried about how fast property taxes have risen in Waterville over the past 10 years.
Given how much of politics these days involves people yelling at each other, I appreciate Phil Bofia politely listening to me about my worries as a taxpayer, and then telling me how he intends to keep taxes down for seniors.
was undecided before Phil knocked on my door, but I’m not now. Phil Bofia for mayor of Waterville!
John Callahan Jr
Waterville
