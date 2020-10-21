This election year has been tumultuous, but Maine has the great opportunity to change the face of its leadership, and can play a vital role in flipping a currently incompetent U.S. Senate.
Sara Gideon has earned my support because she’s an experienced, tough leader who has demonstrated her ability to work effectively across the aisle as Maine House speaker.
During this pandemic, affordable health care is of the utmost importance. In my own family, I’ve seen firsthand the heavy toll COVID-19 can take on even young, healthy people. Sara Gideon has actively worked to protect health care access for Mainers and supports the ACA, but Susan Collins has voted 14 times to delay, repeal or defund it.
This isn’t the kind of leadership Maine needs. Sen. Collins’ time in this seat has expired, and we need a more compassionate, competent candidate to take her place. Vote for Sara Gideon this November.
Dorothy Estrada
Rome
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: There’s no need to be scared of Halloween
-
Letters to the Editor
Hold candidates accountable for votes
-
Things to Do
Seth Glier will take the stage at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
-
Columnists
George Smith: Despite claims, voting this year will be fine
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins-Kavanaugh fight misses key point
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.