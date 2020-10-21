I’ve known Jay Coelho for six years. Two of those he lived next-door. We became good friends and I learned a lot about him. He isn’t somebody that just decided to run. Even back then he talked about how he wanted to run for mayor one day to help the city flourish. His only agenda is to help the city of Waterville and its people to thrive.
Coelho has four kids in Waterville’s public schools, is an active member of his community, and seems like he is always donating food or his time to a good cause. He is well informed on the issues that are important to our city. He knows how to find creative solutions to keep taxes down, while making sure important programs remain funded.
I urge Waterville voters to support Coelho as their candidate for Waterville mayor.
Michael Morrison
Waterville
